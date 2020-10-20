1.00 Armenian Dram =
0.57203274 Slovenian Tolars
1 SIT = 1.74815 AMD
SIT replaced by EUR
AMD
SIT
|1 AMD
|0.572033 SIT
|5 AMD
|2.86016 SIT
|10 AMD
|5.72033 SIT
|25 AMD
|14.3008 SIT
|50 AMD
|28.6016 SIT
|100 AMD
|57.2033 SIT
|500 AMD
|286.016 SIT
|1,000 AMD
|572.033 SIT
|5,000 AMD
|2,860.16 SIT
|10,000 AMD
|5,720.33 SIT
1 AMD = 0 SIT
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0024252
|0.0024287
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0023760
|0.0023685
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0024063
|0.0023986
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.45%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.More Armenian Dram info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Slovenian Tolar exchange rate is the SIT to USD rate. The currency code for Slovenian Tolars is SIT.
