1 AMD to SIT - Convert Armenian Drams to Slovenian Tolars

Xe Currency Converter

1֏

1.00 Armenian Dram =

0.57203274 Slovenian Tolars

1 SIT = 1.74815 AMD

SIT replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Armenian Dram to Slovenian Tolar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:23 UTC

Convert Armenian Dram to Slovenian Tolar

amd
AMD
sit
SIT
1 AMD0.572033 SIT
5 AMD2.86016 SIT
10 AMD5.72033 SIT
25 AMD14.3008 SIT
50 AMD28.6016 SIT
100 AMD57.2033 SIT
500 AMD286.016 SIT
1,000 AMD572.033 SIT
5,000 AMD2,860.16 SIT
10,000 AMD5,720.33 SIT

Convert Slovenian Tolar to Armenian Dram

sit
SIT
amd
AMD
1 SIT1.74815 AMD
5 SIT8.74076 AMD
10 SIT17.4815 AMD
25 SIT43.7038 AMD
50 SIT87.4076 AMD
100 SIT174.815 AMD
500 SIT874.076 AMD
1,000 SIT1,748.15 AMD
5,000 SIT8,740.76 AMD
10,000 SIT17,481.5 AMD

AMD to SIT Chart

1 AMD = 0 SIT

1 Armenian Dram to Slovenian Tolar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00242520.0024287
Low
0.00237600.0023685
Average
0.00240630.0023986
Volatility
0.48%0.45%

Currency Information

amd

AMD - Armenian Dram

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.

sit

SIT - Slovenian Tolar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Slovenian Tolar exchange rate is the SIT to USD rate. The currency code for Slovenian Tolars is SIT.

See our API plans
, ratings