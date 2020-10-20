1 AMD to GHC - Convert Armenian Drams to Ghanaian Cedis

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1֏

1.00 Armenian Dram =

404.28325 Ghanaian Cedis

1 GHC = 0.00247351 AMD

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Armenian Dram to Ghanaian Cedi conversion Last updated Aug 29, 2024, 23:26 UTC

Convert Armenian Dram to Ghanaian Cedi

amd
AMD
ghc
GHC
1 AMD404.283 GHC
5 AMD2,021.42 GHC
10 AMD4,042.83 GHC
25 AMD10,107.1 GHC
50 AMD20,214.2 GHC
100 AMD40,428.3 GHC
500 AMD202,142 GHC
1,000 AMD404,283 GHC
5,000 AMD2,021,420 GHC
10,000 AMD4,042,830 GHC

Convert Ghanaian Cedi to Armenian Dram

ghc
GHC
amd
AMD
1 GHC0.00247351 AMD
5 GHC0.0123676 AMD
10 GHC0.0247351 AMD
25 GHC0.0618378 AMD
50 GHC0.123676 AMD
100 GHC0.247351 AMD
500 GHC1.23676 AMD
1,000 GHC2.47351 AMD
5,000 GHC12.3676 AMD
10,000 GHC24.7351 AMD

AMD to GHC Chart

1 AMD = 0 GHC

View full chart

1 Armenian Dram to Ghanaian Cedi stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0405540.040554
Low
0.0400220.037911
Average
0.0403360.039633
Volatility
0.40%0.39%

Currency Information

amd

AMD - Armenian Dram

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.

More Armenian Dram info
ghc

GHC - Ghanaian Cedi

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ghanaian Cedi exchange rate is the GHC to USD rate. The currency code for Ghanaian Cedis is GHC. The currency symbol is ₵.

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings