1 AMD to FRF - Convert Armenian Drams to French Francs

Xe Currency Converter

1֏

1.00 Armenian Dram =

0.015260596 French Francs

1 FRF = 65.5282 AMD

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Armenian Dram to French Franc conversion Last updated Aug 29, 2024, 23:26 UTC

Convert Armenian Dram to French Franc

amd
AMD
frf
FRF
1 AMD0.0152606 FRF
5 AMD0.076303 FRF
10 AMD0.152606 FRF
25 AMD0.381515 FRF
50 AMD0.76303 FRF
100 AMD1.52606 FRF
500 AMD7.6303 FRF
1,000 AMD15.2606 FRF
5,000 AMD76.303 FRF
10,000 AMD152.606 FRF

Convert French Franc to Armenian Dram

frf
FRF
amd
AMD
1 FRF65.5282 AMD
5 FRF327.641 AMD
10 FRF655.282 AMD
25 FRF1,638.21 AMD
50 FRF3,276.41 AMD
100 FRF6,552.82 AMD
500 FRF32,764.1 AMD
1,000 FRF65,528.2 AMD
5,000 FRF327,641 AMD
10,000 FRF655,282 AMD

AMD to FRF Chart

1 AMD = 0 FRF

1 Armenian Dram to French Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00240370.0024252
Low
0.00231160.0023116
Average
0.00235340.0023797
Volatility
0.43%0.42%

Currency Information

amd

AMD - Armenian Dram

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.

frf

FRF - French Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular French Franc exchange rate is the FRF to USD rate. The currency code for French Francs is FRF.

, ratings