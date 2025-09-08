- Home
Plan your payments in advance, without the wait
Schedule your payments for up to 2 years ahead, funded directly from your Xe multi-currency account.
What are scheduled payments?
Scheduled payments let you arrange a transfer for a future date so it’s sent automatically without the delays of last-minute processing. You pick the day, set the details, and Xe takes care of execution. Ideal for regular obligations like supplier invoices where timeliness is essential.
Schedule ahead, send on time
Plan up to 2 years in advance
Arrange transfers as far as 24 months ahead. This flexibility allows you to plan your financial commitments well in advance and reduce the stress of remembering payment dates.
Send without processing delays
On your chosen date, we fund and send your payment immediately. You don’t have to worry about same-day cut-off times, currency-specific holidays, or bank processing delays.
Automatic alerts and notifications
We’ll keep you updated on your scheduled payments and let you know when action is needed. You can easily check their progress and manage them from your Xe account at any time.
Funding your payment
Payments are funded directly from your Xe multi-currency accounts. No margin or deposit is required upfront because your rate is set on the day of transfer. If your account doesn’t have enough funds, you’ll receive alerts so you can top up before the payment date.
How to set up a scheduled payment
Create a new recipient or select an existing recipient, and add the amount and currency that you're looking to send.
Never miss a payment date again
Whether it’s monthly supplier invoices or one-off transfers, Xe Scheduled Payments give you peace of mind that your money will arrive exactly when it needs to.
Frequently asked questions
Scheduled payments let you set up a money transfer for a future date so it’s sent automatically without manual intervention. You choose the date, enter the payment details, and Xe handles the rest, ensuring your funds arrive on time.
You can schedule payments with Xe up to 24 months (2 years) in advance. This gives you the flexibility to plan ahead for regular commitments like supplier invoices, payroll, or one-off transfers without worrying about remembering payment dates.
Once you set your payment date and details, Xe funds and sends the payment directly from your multi-currency account on that day. You’ll receive alerts and notifications before and after the payment is processed, so you’re always informed.
No. Scheduled payments are funded from your Xe multi-currency account balance on the day of transfer. Your exchange rate is set at that time, and there’s no upfront margin or deposit required.
If your account balance is insufficient, Xe will notify you in advance so you can top up your account before the transfer is sent.
Scheduling a payment is simple:
Choose your payment date.
Enter your payment details.
Review and confirm.
Xe will then process the transfer automatically on the scheduled day.