Simplifying global business payments
Xe's upgraded business platform gives you the tools you need to scale your business. Hold and manage multiple currencies, pay suppliers worldwide, and protect your margins from exchange rate swings, all in one account.
Trusted by 15,000+ businesses, moving $130B+ a year
U.S. state licensed and FinCEN registered for secure business payments
Owned by Euronet Worldwide, NASDAQ-listed with 30+ years in financial services
Built for global businesses
International payments
Make single, scheduled, or batch payments from one platform. Send fast to 190+ countries in 145+ currencies, automate due dates, and pay hundreds at once—simply and cost-effectively.
Multi-currency accounts
Open multi-currency accounts with no setup or monthly fees. Hold funds in multiple currencies, convert on your terms, and send instantly with pre-funded balances.
FX risk management
Lock in future exchange rates to protect margins, plan cash flow with confidence, and schedule conversions so market swings do not disrupt pricing.
Payment integrations
Connect Xe to you ERP and systems to automate global payments, sync finance data, and power real-time FX. Reduce manual work, speed up reconciliations, and scale with confidence.
Solutions for every industry
IT services
We help IT businesses save time and resources while simplifying global payment processes.
Travel
We offer custom global payment solutions to help travel businesses manage FX risk and stay profitable.
Manufacturing
Maintain predictable costs and secure competitive pricing to stay ahead of other manufacturers.
Payroll
Manage payroll for employees and suppliers across 190+ countries in 145+ currencies.
Retail
Sell to international customers, pay suppliers, and manage operations with our global payment solutions.
Financial institutions
Seamlessly integrate Xe’s global payment solutions to enhance your financial institution’s service portfolio.
Why businesses choose Xe
Concurrerende tarieven
Ons team houdt de markt dag en nacht voor u in de gaten. Gebruik onze wisselkoerscalculator en ontvang updates als uw beoogde koers wordt bereikt.
Veiligheid
Wij zijn onderdeel van de Euronet-familie en onze klanten vertrouwen op ons voor de veilige verwerking van meer dan $ 115 miljard aan internationale transacties per jaar. Jouw veiligheid is onze zaak.
