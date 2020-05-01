Send money to 130+ countries

Fast and trusted transfersStart money transfer
or do you need a Business Account?
It takes just a few minutes, and all you need is an email address.
Add recipient (you'll need their address, bank account/IBAN, swift/BIC) and payment information.
Check the currencies and amount are correct, get the expected delivery date, and send your money transfer.
Send money globally and manage your account 24/7
Processed last year by our group
139 currencies to over 220 countries and territories
Enterprise-grade security to keep your money safe
Our exchange rates are bank-beating and are linked to the live foreign exchange markets. They'll update right up until you confirm the transfer, so you can secure a rate you are comfortable with.
The majority of our money transfers are completed on the same day. Occasionally certain factors can affect the transfer completion date. We'll keep you updated by email throughout the process.
You can make international money transfers on our website or mobile app. Once you've booked your transfer, simply pay us via bank transfer or debit/credit card.
The amount you can transfer with Xe is unlimited. You can transfer up to $500,000 USD online (or currency equivalent). For larger amounts, you can contact our currency experts and they can guide you through the transfer process over the phone.
Open your personal or business money transfer account in minutes.
Xe Money Transfer, is a service provided by HiFX Australia Pty Ltd. HiFX Australia Pty Ltd is a company registered in Australia (ACN 105 106 045) and holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL No. 240917) and is regulated by Australian Securities and Investments Commission.