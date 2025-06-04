Poste Italiane の SWIFT コード (Italy)
Poste Italiane のSWIFT/BICコードは BPPIITRRXXX です。ただし、Poste Italiane はサービスや支店によって異なるSWIFT/BICコードを使用する場合があります。どのコードを使用するか不明な場合は、受取人にご確認いただくか、Poste Italiane に直接お問い合わせください。
BPPIITRRXXX
銀行名
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.
スウィフトコード
BPPIITRRXXX
住所
VIALE EUROPA 175
市
ROMA
国
ITALY
これは Italy の Poste Italiane の主な SWIFT/BIC コードです。
地方支店
以下に、Italy にある Poste Italiane の支店を示します。
BPPIITRRXXXについて
Italy にある Poste Italiane のメインSWIFTコードは BPPIITRRXXX です。このコードは、Italy にある銀行の国際送金本店を識別するもので、支店固有のコードが不要または利用できない場合によく使用されます。Italy にある Poste Italiane の口座に送金する場合、受取人が現地支店のSWIFTコードを提供していないときは、通常、BPPIITRRXXX を使用するのが安全で信頼性の高い方法です。
BPPIITRRXXX を使用する
Poste Italiane のメインSWIFT/BICコード BPPIITRRXXX は、以下の場合にご利用いただけます。
Italy の Poste Italiane へ国際送金する場合
受取人が支店固有のSWIFT/BICコードを提供していない場合
Poste Italiane が主要支店で送金処理を一元化している場合
広く普及しているデフォルトのSWIFT/BICコードを使用する場合
SWIFT支払いにエラーがないか確認してください
SWIFT送金を行う前に、SWIFTコードが受取人の銀行と一致していること、および口座番号と口座名義が正しく入力されていることを再度ご確認ください。小さな間違いでも送金が遅れたり、送金がブロックされたりする可能性があります。誤った情報で送金してしまった場合は、銀行にお問い合わせください。
Italy の Poste Italiane への支払いを受け取りますか?
Italy にある Poste Italiane の口座に国際送金を受け取るには、正しい SWIFT/BIC コード、口座番号、その他の銀行口座情報をご提供いただく必要があります。遅延を避けるため、送金者に正しい情報が伝わっていることを確認してください。
よくある質問
Poste Italiane のメインオフィスのSWIFTコードは BPPIITRRXXX です。このコードは、銀行の本部への国際電信送金でよく使用されます。このコードはSWIFTネットワーク上で Poste Italiane を識別し、資金が正しい金融機関に送金されることを保証します。
Disclaimer
The SWIFT codes, bank names, addresses, and other related information provided on this page are for general information purposes only. While we strive to ensure accuracy, Xe does not guarantee that the information is complete, current, or error-free. The details may change without notice and may not reflect the latest data available from the respective financial institutions.
Xe makes no representations regarding the legal standing, regulatory status, or operational integrity of any bank, financial institution, or intermediary listed. We do not endorse or verify the legitimacy of any entity included, nor do we assume any responsibility for your use of the information provided.
Any financial transactions or decisions undertaken based on this information are done at your own risk. Xe will not be liable for any loss, delay, or damages resulting from reliance on the data, nor from any dealings with third parties whose information is displayed on this site.
We recommend that you independently verify all details with the relevant financial institution before initiating any transaction.
