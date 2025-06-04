FIRSTRAND BANK LIMITEDのSWIFTコードは
FIRNZAJJ RSL
銀行名
FIRSTRAND BANK LIMITED
市
JOHANNESBURG
住所
JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, 2001
国
SOUTH AFRICA
SWIFTコードは定期的に検証され更新されます
FIRNZAJJRSL はいつ使用すればよいですか?
SWIFTコードは、国境を越えた送金または受取の際に、送金が正しい宛先に確実に届くようにするために使用されます。上記の住所、都市、国にあるFIRSTRAND BANK LIMITEDに送金する場合は、FIRNZAJJRSLをご利用ください。使用するSWIFTコードが受取銀行のものであることを必ずご確認ください。
FIRNZAJJRSL に関するよくある質問
SWIFTコードは、国際送金において世界中の銀行や金融機関を識別するために使用される固有の識別子です。SWIFTは、Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication（国際銀行間金融通信協会）の略称です。これらのコードは、送金が正しい銀行と国に確実に送金されるようにするために役立ちます。一般的なSWIFTコードは8文字または11文字で、銀行、国、所在地、そして場合によっては特定の支店に関する情報が含まれています。
Disclaimer
The SWIFT codes, bank names, addresses, and other related information provided on this page are for general information purposes only. While we strive to ensure accuracy, Xe does not guarantee that the information is complete, current, or error-free. The details may change without notice and may not reflect the latest data available from the respective financial institutions.
Xe makes no representations regarding the legal standing, regulatory status, or operational integrity of any bank, financial institution, or intermediary listed. We do not endorse or verify the legitimacy of any entity included, nor do we assume any responsibility for your use of the information provided.
Any financial transactions or decisions undertaken based on this information are done at your own risk. Xe will not be liable for any loss, delay, or damages resulting from reliance on the data, nor from any dealings with third parties whose information is displayed on this site.
We recommend that you independently verify all details with the relevant financial institution before initiating any transaction.
