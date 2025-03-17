サインイン
Compare to exchange rate

Considering using for your transfer from to ? Compare exchange rates and fees to discover your potential savings with Xe.
10000$
XE.com
Exchange Rate0.694400
Transfer Fee$0
Recipient Gets$6,944.00
Royal Bank of Canada
Exchange Rate0.690769
Transfer Fee$0
Recipient Gets$6,907.69
-36.30 USD

About

RBC (Royal Bank of Canada), founded in 1864, is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. As one of the largest financial institutions in North America, RBC operates in over 30 countries, serving millions of customers worldwide. With a strong presence in personal, commercial, and corporate banking, RBC offers a comprehensive range of financial services, including everyday banking, lending, wealth management, investment solutions, and capital markets services.

- currency information

CAD - Canadian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Canadian Dollar exchange rate is the CAD to USD rate. The currency code for Canadian Dollars is CAD. The currency symbol is $.

USD - US dollar

USD - US Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular US Dollar exchange rate is the USD to USD rate. The currency code for US Dollars is USD. The currency symbol is $.

How long does it take to send money with your bank?

How fast is a to transfer?

Delivery times for international transfers with from to vary based on the payment method and transaction timing. Typically, international bank transfers take 1 to 5 business days. Factors such as bank holidays and security checks may also impact delivery. Check 's cutoff times to avoid delays.

What are banks' money transfer fees?

What are to transfer fees?

international money transfer costs from to depend on factors like the transfer amount. Usually, larger transfers come with lower fees and better exchange rates. Check the comparison table to compare fees with Xe.

Why transfer with Xe instead of traditional banks?

Better rates

Better rates

We consistently offer bank-beating rates, getting you the most value for your money. Compare us to your bank to see the difference.

Lower fees

Lower fees

We charge less, so you save more. Plus, we always display all fees before you confirm your transfer, so you know exactly what you're paying for.

Faster transfers

Faster transfers

The majority of transfers are completed the same day. We know how important it is that your money gets delivered quickly and reliably.

Xe 24/5 expert global transfer support

Xe 24/5 expert global transfer support

Need assistance with your international money transfer? We are here to help—connect with us today for personalized support!

Transfer more with Xe's higher online send limits

Transfer more with Xe's higher online send limits

We offer higher online transfer limits than traditional banks, allowing you to send more in a single transfer. Say goodbye to splitting larger amounts and enjoy a simpler, more efficient way to move your money.

