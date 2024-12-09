Xe helps small businesses make a big impact with smart, cost-effective international payment solutions. With over 30 years of currency expertise, we deliver fast, secure money transfers tailored for your needs.
Scheduled payments
Plan ahead and ensure on-time payments to international recipients. Schedule transfers 6 to 24 months in advance, with monthly or quarterly options, so your small business can maintain reliable cash flow.
Our international payment solutions provide a solid foundation for small business success, offering fast, reliable money transfers that you and your recipients can count on.
Fast transfers
Use Xe to send money to international suppliers and employees. They’ll receive their payment within 1-5 days and you’ll maintain a steady cashflow.
Reliable payments
We're trusted by 15,000+ businesses to make timely global transfers each year. Plus, we provide accurate rates so you get the best value available.
Responsive support
Our support team is here to help with any questions or issues you may have. We offer responsive assistance and are dedicated to resolving your concerns.
Real-time exchange rates
Save on transaction costs with competitive exchange rates and low fees. Real-time updates and flexible rate options ensure your small business gets the best value for international payments.
ACH, EFT and wire transfers
U.S. customers can link their bank accounts to process ACH transfers in 1-5 days, while Canadian customers can make EFT bank transfers within the same timeframe. Wire transfers are available for all customers.
We get that running a small business demands your attention. Thats why we've made it easy to set up a small business account so you can start sending money as quickly as possible.
Sign up for a free Xe business account in under 5 minutes by entering your small business details and verifying your identity. Already have an account? Just log in.
Choose the destination country, select the send and recipient currency, and specify how much you want to send. Xe will provide a quote with the estimated transfer costs for you.
Fill in the recipient’s bank information, including addresses, account number/IBAN, and SWIFT/BIC code. Verify the details to avoid delays or errors.
Choose the payment method that works best for your small business, such as wire transfer, ACH, or EFT. Send the money and track its progress straight from your account.
Fraud and security
Xe safeguards your small business with advanced features like two-factor authentication, biometric verification, and constant monitoring for fraud. Our regular scans ensure your transactions stay safe and secure.
Mass payments
Simplify payroll and supplier payments with Xe’s mass payment options. Make up to 250 transfers in one go using our intuitive platform or integrate it seamlessly into your financial systems with our API.
Create a small business account today and start sending money overseas with confidence as you grow.