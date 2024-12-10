Advanced security features
Data protection
Our data centers are safeguarded by firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and round-the-clock monitoring with real-time AI and human oversight. We also use encryption, two-factor authentication (2FA), and biometric verification to ensure your data remains secure.
We prioritize security by using multiple layers of protection to keep your money and information safe:
Encryption
Xe’s encryption converts your personal data into unreadable code, accessible only with the right key, ensuring it remains secure even in the event of unauthorized access.
Biometric security
Use your fingerprint or facial recognition instead of passwords for enhanced account security.
Scans and audits
Regular system scans and audits identify vulnerabilities and ensure compliance with security protocols.
Two-factor authentication
Xe security uses 2FA to add an extra layer of protection to your account. After entering your password, you’ll confirm your identity with an extra step, like a one-time code from your phone. This makes it harder for someone to access your account, even if they know your password.
User roles for security
Keep sensitive information secure by managing access levels for your team. Assign specific roles and permissions to ensure only authorized personnel can handle financial data and transactions.
Xe’s advanced fraud protection monitors transactions in real time and uses identity verification checks to detect and prevent fraudulent activities, helping to keep your business safe.
24/7 monitoring
Transactions are continuously monitored for unusual or suspicious activity. Any flagged payments are confirmed with you before processing.
Identity checks
From account creation to transactions, we confirm your identity through personal details and, when needed, additional documentation.
Compliance
As a NASDAQ-listed company monitored by 55+ regulators, we comply with GDPR, Canada’s Privacy Act, and the U.S. Privacy Act.
Recognize and report fraud
We wont ask you for personal or financial information through email or social media. If you think you've been a victim of fraud, contact us immediately. Save any documents as evidence to support your report.
Always be cautious when making global payments or sharing personal/financial details to new contacts or businesses. Ask yourself these questions to help detect fraud or scams.
Do you feel rushed?
Scammers will create a sense of urgency to get you to send money fast. They might tell you that if you do not pay by a deadline, something will expire or you will be charged a fee.
Is it too good to be true?
A scammer might offer you something that seems like too good an opportunity to pass up, like unusually high returns on an investment. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.
Do they want sensitive information?
Be skeptical if anyone asks you to provide sensitive information over email or social media. This might include asking for your banking details or your social security number.
Are you expecting to send money?
It’s highly unlikely that a business would contact you for personal information out of nowhere. If you aren’t expecting to make a transaction, it is most likely a scam.
