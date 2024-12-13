Expand globally with Xe payments
Partner with Xe to enhance your financial institution’s services, improve customer satisfaction, and increase revenue streams. Our global payment solutions help you expand without compromising your brand identity.
Expand your service portfolio
Integrate Xe’s global payment solutions like international transfers, FX risk management, and real-time insights. Enhance your financial offerings, improve customer experience, and add value to your service portfolio.
Custom-branded payment solutions
Offer Xe’s global payment services under your own brand name. Save time and money on development while building trust and brand loyalty.
At Xe, we offer solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of financial institutions. From advanced security to FX risk management tools, our products go beyond international payments.
Security
15k+ businesses trust Xe to protect sensitive data with fraud detection and identity verification systems that ensure payments are secure.
Global payments
Support fast and secure international transactions across 190+ countries and 130+ currencies to meet client demands and expand your reach.
Risk management
Protect client funds from market fluctuations with custom FX risk management strategies for your institution and customers.
Exchange rates
Access competitive exchange rates to ensure maximum value for global payments, giving your institution and clients an edge.
API integrations
Integrate Xe’s Currency Data and Payments APIs into your existing systems to seamlessly add global payment capabilities.
Mass payments
Simplify high-volume transactions by sending up to 250+ payments per transfer to over 190+ countries. Available via our Mass Payments API.
Meet customer demands
Earn revenue from transaction fees or exchange margins while offering fast, secure, and reliable international payment services. Strengthen customer relationships and attract new clients.
Our dealers have decades of experience in handling currency transactions and managing FX risk. By partnering with Xe, you can use our expertise and technology to offer your customers reliable global payment solutions.
Partner with Xe to integrate our global payment solutions into your financial institution services. Reach out to a currency expert to find out how our partnership solutions can keep you competitive and build customer loyalty.