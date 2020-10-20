1 YER to NOK - Convert Yemeni Rials to Norwegian Kroner

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.042182595 Norwegian Kroner

1 NOK = 23.7065 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Norwegian Krone conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:22 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Norwegian Krone

yer
YER
nok
NOK
1 YER0.0421826 NOK
5 YER0.210913 NOK
10 YER0.421826 NOK
25 YER1.05456 NOK
50 YER2.10913 NOK
100 YER4.21826 NOK
500 YER21.0913 NOK
1,000 YER42.1826 NOK
5,000 YER210.913 NOK
10,000 YER421.826 NOK

Convert Norwegian Krone to Yemeni Rial

nok
NOK
yer
YER
1 NOK23.7065 YER
5 NOK118.532 YER
10 NOK237.065 YER
25 NOK592.661 YER
50 NOK1,185.32 YER
100 NOK2,370.65 YER
500 NOK11,853.2 YER
1,000 NOK23,706.5 YER
5,000 NOK118,532 YER
10,000 NOK237,065 YER

YER to NOK Chart

1 YER = 0 NOK

1 Yemeni Rial to Norwegian Krone stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0428550.044436
Low
0.0417590.041759
Average
0.0424460.042942
Volatility
0.53%0.54%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

nok

NOK - Norwegian Krone

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Norwegian Krone exchange rate is the NOK to USD rate. The currency code for Norwegian Kroner is NOK. The currency symbol is kr.

