1 Yemeni Rial =
0.042182595 Norwegian Kroner
1 NOK = 23.7065 YER
YER
NOK
|1 YER
|0.0421826 NOK
|5 YER
|0.210913 NOK
|10 YER
|0.421826 NOK
|25 YER
|1.05456 NOK
|50 YER
|2.10913 NOK
|100 YER
|4.21826 NOK
|500 YER
|21.0913 NOK
|1,000 YER
|42.1826 NOK
|5,000 YER
|210.913 NOK
|10,000 YER
|421.826 NOK
1 YER = 0 NOK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.042855
|0.044436
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.041759
|0.041759
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.042446
|0.042942
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.53%
|0.54%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Norwegian Krone exchange rate is the NOK to USD rate. The currency code for Norwegian Kroner is NOK. The currency symbol is kr.More Norwegian Krone info
