1 Yemeni Rial =
0.14656639 Nicaraguan Cordobas
1 NIO = 6.82285 YER
YER
NIO
|1 YER
|0.146566 NIO
|5 YER
|0.732832 NIO
|10 YER
|1.46566 NIO
|25 YER
|3.66416 NIO
|50 YER
|7.32832 NIO
|100 YER
|14.6566 NIO
|500 YER
|73.2832 NIO
|1,000 YER
|146.566 NIO
|5,000 YER
|732.832 NIO
|10,000 YER
|1,465.66 NIO
1 YER = 0 NIO
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.14719
|0.14868
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.14636
|0.14636
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.14690
|0.14694
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.22%
|0.37%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nicaraguan Cordoba exchange rate is the NIO to USD rate. The currency code for Nicaraguan Cordobas is NIO. The currency symbol is C$.More Nicaraguan Cordoba info
