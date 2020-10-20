1 Yemeni Rial =
0.029054571 Chinese Yuan Renminbi
1 CNY = 34.4180 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
CNY
|1 YER
|0.0290546 CNY
|5 YER
|0.145273 CNY
|10 YER
|0.290546 CNY
|25 YER
|0.726364 CNY
|50 YER
|1.45273 CNY
|100 YER
|2.90546 CNY
|500 YER
|14.5273 CNY
|1,000 YER
|29.0546 CNY
|5,000 YER
|145.273 CNY
|10,000 YER
|290.546 CNY
1 YER = 0 CNY
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.029062
|0.029062
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.028917
|0.028789
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.028994
|0.028938
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.07%
|0.09%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chinese Yuan Renminbi exchange rate is the CNY to USD rate. The currency code for Chinese Yuan Renminbi is CNY. The currency symbol is ¥.More Chinese Yuan Renminbi info
