1 YER to AUD - Convert Yemeni Rials to Australian Dollars

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.0059506418 Australian Dollars

1 AUD = 168.049 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Australian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:14 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Australian Dollar

YER
AUD
1 YER0.00595064 AUD
5 YER0.0297532 AUD
10 YER0.0595064 AUD
25 YER0.148766 AUD
50 YER0.297532 AUD
100 YER0.595064 AUD
500 YER2.97532 AUD
1,000 YER5.95064 AUD
5,000 YER29.7532 AUD
10,000 YER59.5064 AUD

Convert Australian Dollar to Yemeni Rial

AUD
YER
1 AUD168.049 YER
5 AUD840.245 YER
10 AUD1,680.49 YER
25 AUD4,201.23 YER
50 AUD8,402.45 YER
100 AUD16,804.9 YER
500 AUD84,024.5 YER
1,000 AUD168,049 YER
5,000 AUD840,245 YER
10,000 AUD1,680,490 YER

YER to AUD Chart

1 YER = 0 AUD

1 Yemeni Rial to Australian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00607140.0062295
Low
0.00595430.0059543
Average
0.00601340.0060565
Volatility
0.40%0.46%

Currency Information

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

AUD - Australian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Australian Dollar exchange rate is the AUD to USD rate. The currency code for Australian Dollars is AUD. The currency symbol is $.

, ratings