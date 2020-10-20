1 XOF to TMM - Convert CFA Francs to Turkmenistani Manats

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

28.715863 Turkmenistani Manats

1 TMM = 0.0348240 XOF

TMM replaced by TMT

CFA Franc to Turkmenistani Manat conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 17:59 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Turkmenistani Manat

xof
XOF
tmm
TMM
1 XOF28.7159 TMM
5 XOF143.579 TMM
10 XOF287.159 TMM
25 XOF717.897 TMM
50 XOF1,435.79 TMM
100 XOF2,871.59 TMM
500 XOF14,357.9 TMM
1,000 XOF28,715.9 TMM
5,000 XOF143,579 TMM
10,000 XOF287,159 TMM

Convert Turkmenistani Manat to CFA Franc

tmm
TMM
xof
XOF
1 TMM0.034824 XOF
5 TMM0.17412 XOF
10 TMM0.34824 XOF
25 TMM0.870599 XOF
50 TMM1.7412 XOF
100 TMM3.4824 XOF
500 TMM17.412 XOF
1,000 TMM34.824 XOF
5,000 TMM174.12 XOF
10,000 TMM348.24 XOF

XOF to TMM Chart

1 XOF = 0 TMM

1 CFA Franc to Turkmenistani Manat stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00582560.0058256
Low
0.00569240.0056566
Average
0.00574490.0057445
Volatility
0.36%0.35%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

tmm

TMM - Turkmenistani Manat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkmenistani Manat exchange rate is the TMM to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistani Manats is TMM.

, ratings