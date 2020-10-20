1 XOF to NGN - Convert CFA Francs to Nigerian Nairas

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

2.4903407 Nigerian Nairas

1 NGN = 0.401551 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Nigerian Naira conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 12:06 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Nigerian Naira

xof
XOF
ngn
NGN
1 XOF2.49034 NGN
5 XOF12.4517 NGN
10 XOF24.9034 NGN
25 XOF62.2585 NGN
50 XOF124.517 NGN
100 XOF249.034 NGN
500 XOF1,245.17 NGN
1,000 XOF2,490.34 NGN
5,000 XOF12,451.7 NGN
10,000 XOF24,903.4 NGN

Convert Nigerian Naira to CFA Franc

ngn
NGN
xof
XOF
1 NGN0.401551 XOF
5 NGN2.00776 XOF
10 NGN4.01551 XOF
25 NGN10.0388 XOF
50 NGN20.0776 XOF
100 NGN40.1551 XOF
500 NGN200.776 XOF
1,000 NGN401.551 XOF
5,000 NGN2,007.76 XOF
10,000 NGN4,015.51 XOF

XOF to NGN Chart

1 XOF = 0 NGN



1 CFA Franc to Nigerian Naira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.51192.5368
Low
2.40951.7498
Average
2.46302.2878
Volatility
1.13%2.91%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

ngn

NGN - Nigerian Naira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nigerian Naira exchange rate is the NGN to USD rate. The currency code for Nigerian Nairas is NGN. The currency symbol is ₦.

