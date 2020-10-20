1 XOF to JPY - Convert CFA Francs to Japanese Yen

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.2648569 Japanese Yen

1 JPY = 3.77562 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Japanese Yen conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 04:55 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Japanese Yen

xof
XOF
jpy
JPY
1 XOF0.264857 JPY
5 XOF1.32428 JPY
10 XOF2.64857 JPY
25 XOF6.62142 JPY
50 XOF13.2428 JPY
100 XOF26.4857 JPY
500 XOF132.428 JPY
1,000 XOF264.857 JPY
5,000 XOF1,324.28 JPY
10,000 XOF2,648.57 JPY

Convert Japanese Yen to CFA Franc

jpy
JPY
xof
XOF
1 JPY3.77562 XOF
5 JPY18.8781 XOF
10 JPY37.7562 XOF
25 JPY94.3906 XOF
50 JPY188.781 XOF
100 JPY377.562 XOF
500 JPY1,887.81 XOF
1,000 JPY3,775.62 XOF
5,000 JPY18,878.1 XOF
10,000 JPY37,756.2 XOF

XOF to JPY Chart

1 XOF = 0 JPY

1 CFA Franc to Japanese Yen stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.264630.26463
Low
0.257060.24885
Average
0.259690.25634
Volatility
0.29%0.38%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

jpy

JPY - Japanese Yen

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Japanese Yen exchange rate is the JPY to USD rate. The currency code for Japanese Yen is JPY. The currency symbol is ¥.

, ratings