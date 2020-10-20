1 XOF to GRD - Convert CFA Francs to Greek Drachmae

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.51947003 Greek Drachmae

1 GRD = 1.92504 XOF

GRD replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Greek Drachma conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 17:57 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Greek Drachma

xof
XOF
grd
GRD
1 XOF0.51947 GRD
5 XOF2.59735 GRD
10 XOF5.1947 GRD
25 XOF12.9868 GRD
50 XOF25.9735 GRD
100 XOF51.947 GRD
500 XOF259.735 GRD
1,000 XOF519.47 GRD
5,000 XOF2,597.35 GRD
10,000 XOF5,194.7 GRD

Convert Greek Drachma to CFA Franc

grd
GRD
xof
XOF
1 GRD1.92504 XOF
5 GRD9.62519 XOF
10 GRD19.2504 XOF
25 GRD48.126 XOF
50 GRD96.2519 XOF
100 GRD192.504 XOF
500 GRD962.519 XOF
1,000 GRD1,925.04 XOF
5,000 GRD9,625.19 XOF
10,000 GRD19,250.4 XOF

XOF to GRD Chart

1 XOF = 0 GRD

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Greek Drachma stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00152450.0015245
Low
0.00152450.0015245
Average
0.00152450.0015245
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
grd

GRD - Greek Drachma

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Greek Drachma exchange rate is the GRD to USD rate. The currency code for Greek Drachmae is GRD.

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings