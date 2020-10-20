1 CFA Franc =
14.166034 Guinean Francs
1 GNF = 0.0705914 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
GNF
|1 XOF
|14.166 GNF
|5 XOF
|70.8302 GNF
|10 XOF
|141.66 GNF
|25 XOF
|354.151 GNF
|50 XOF
|708.302 GNF
|100 XOF
|1,416.6 GNF
|500 XOF
|7,083.02 GNF
|1,000 XOF
|14,166 GNF
|5,000 XOF
|70,830.2 GNF
|10,000 XOF
|141,660 GNF
1 XOF = 0 GNF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|14.299
|14.299
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|13.823
|13.823
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|14.095
|14.098
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.73%
|0.52%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guinean Franc exchange rate is the GNF to USD rate. The currency code for Guinean Francs is GNF. The currency symbol is FG.More Guinean Franc info
