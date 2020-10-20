1 XOF to EUR - Convert CFA Francs to Euros

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0015244902 Euros

1 EUR = 655.957 XOF

CFA Franc to Euro conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 11:51 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Euro

xof
XOF
eur
EUR
1 XOF0.00152449 EUR
5 XOF0.00762245 EUR
10 XOF0.0152449 EUR
25 XOF0.0381123 EUR
50 XOF0.0762245 EUR
100 XOF0.152449 EUR
500 XOF0.762245 EUR
1,000 XOF1.52449 EUR
5,000 XOF7.62245 EUR
10,000 XOF15.2449 EUR

Convert Euro to CFA Franc

eur
EUR
xof
XOF
1 EUR655.957 XOF
5 EUR3,279.79 XOF
10 EUR6,559.57 XOF
25 EUR16,398.9 XOF
50 EUR32,797.9 XOF
100 EUR65,595.7 XOF
500 EUR327,979 XOF
1,000 EUR655,957 XOF
5,000 EUR3,279,790 XOF
10,000 EUR6,559,570 XOF

XOF to EUR Chart

1 XOF = 0 EUR

1 CFA Franc to Euro stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00152450.0015245
Low
0.00152450.0015245
Average
0.00152450.0015245
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

eur

EUR - Euro

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Euro exchange rate is the EUR to USD rate. The currency code for Euros is EUR. The currency symbol is €.

, ratings