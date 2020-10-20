1 CFA Franc =
0.011944768 Chinese Yuan Renminbi
1 CNY = 83.7187 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
1 CFA Franc =
0.011944768 Chinese Yuan Renminbi
1 CNY = 83.7187 XOF
XOF
CNY
|1 XOF
|0.0119448 CNY
|5 XOF
|0.0597238 CNY
|10 XOF
|0.119448 CNY
|25 XOF
|0.298619 CNY
|50 XOF
|0.597238 CNY
|100 XOF
|1.19448 CNY
|500 XOF
|5.97238 CNY
|1,000 XOF
|11.9448 CNY
|5,000 XOF
|59.7238 CNY
|10,000 XOF
|119.448 CNY
1 XOF = 0 CNY
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.012042
|0.012042
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.011831
|0.011718
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.011899
|0.011887
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.27%
|0.26%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chinese Yuan Renminbi exchange rate is the CNY to USD rate. The currency code for Chinese Yuan Renminbi is CNY. The currency symbol is ¥.More Chinese Yuan Renminbi info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings