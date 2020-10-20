1 CFA Franc =
0.0022427427 Canadian Dollars
1 CAD = 445.883 XOF
XOF
CAD
|1 XOF
|0.00224274 CAD
|5 XOF
|0.0112137 CAD
|10 XOF
|0.0224274 CAD
|25 XOF
|0.0560686 CAD
|50 XOF
|0.112137 CAD
|100 XOF
|0.224274 CAD
|500 XOF
|1.12137 CAD
|1,000 XOF
|2.24274 CAD
|5,000 XOF
|11.2137 CAD
|10,000 XOF
|22.4274 CAD
1 XOF = 0 CAD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0022696
|0.0022696
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0022305
|0.0022253
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0022476
|0.0022461
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.26%
|0.20%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Canadian Dollar exchange rate is the CAD to USD rate. The currency code for Canadian Dollars is CAD. The currency symbol is $.More Canadian Dollar info
