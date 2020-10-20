1 XOF to BBD - Convert CFA Francs to Barbadian or Bajan Dollars

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0032937504 Barbadian or Bajan Dollars

1 BBD = 303.605 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Barbadian or Bajan Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 14:05 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Barbadian or Bajan Dollar

xof
XOF
bbd
BBD
1 XOF0.00329375 BBD
5 XOF0.0164688 BBD
10 XOF0.0329375 BBD
25 XOF0.0823438 BBD
50 XOF0.164688 BBD
100 XOF0.329375 BBD
500 XOF1.64688 BBD
1,000 XOF3.29375 BBD
5,000 XOF16.4688 BBD
10,000 XOF32.9375 BBD

Convert Barbadian or Bajan Dollar to CFA Franc

bbd
BBD
xof
XOF
1 BBD303.605 XOF
5 BBD1,518.03 XOF
10 BBD3,036.05 XOF
25 BBD7,590.13 XOF
50 BBD15,180.3 XOF
100 BBD30,360.5 XOF
500 BBD151,803 XOF
1,000 BBD303,605 XOF
5,000 BBD1,518,030 XOF
10,000 BBD3,036,050 XOF

XOF to BBD Chart

1 XOF = 0 BBD

1 CFA Franc to Barbadian or Bajan Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00332550.0033255
Low
0.00325640.0032383
Average
0.00328000.0032826
Volatility
0.31%0.28%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

bbd

BBD - Barbadian or Bajan Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Barbadian or Bajan Dollar exchange rate is the BBD to USD rate. The currency code for Barbadian or Bajan Dollars is BBD. The currency symbol is $.

, ratings