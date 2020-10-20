1 XOF to AMD - Convert CFA Francs to Armenian Drams

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.63945087 Armenian Drams

1 AMD = 1.56384 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Armenian Dram conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:15 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Armenian Dram

xof
XOF
amd
AMD
1 XOF0.639451 AMD
5 XOF3.19725 AMD
10 XOF6.39451 AMD
25 XOF15.9863 AMD
50 XOF31.9725 AMD
100 XOF63.9451 AMD
500 XOF319.725 AMD
1,000 XOF639.451 AMD
5,000 XOF3,197.25 AMD
10,000 XOF6,394.51 AMD

Convert Armenian Dram to CFA Franc

amd
AMD
xof
XOF
1 AMD1.56384 XOF
5 AMD7.81921 XOF
10 AMD15.6384 XOF
25 AMD39.096 XOF
50 AMD78.1921 XOF
100 AMD156.384 XOF
500 AMD781.921 XOF
1,000 AMD1,563.84 XOF
5,000 AMD7,819.21 XOF
10,000 AMD15,638.4 XOF

XOF to AMD Chart

1 XOF = 0 AMD

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Armenian Dram stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.641620.64365
Low
0.628600.62769
Average
0.633560.63559
Volatility
0.44%0.44%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

amd

AMD - Armenian Dram

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.

