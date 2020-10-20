1 CFA Franc =
0.63945087 Armenian Drams
1 AMD = 1.56384 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
1 CFA Franc =
0.63945087 Armenian Drams
1 AMD = 1.56384 XOF
XOF
AMD
|1 XOF
|0.639451 AMD
|5 XOF
|3.19725 AMD
|10 XOF
|6.39451 AMD
|25 XOF
|15.9863 AMD
|50 XOF
|31.9725 AMD
|100 XOF
|63.9451 AMD
|500 XOF
|319.725 AMD
|1,000 XOF
|639.451 AMD
|5,000 XOF
|3,197.25 AMD
|10,000 XOF
|6,394.51 AMD
1 XOF = 0 AMD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.64162
|0.64365
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.62860
|0.62769
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.63356
|0.63559
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.44%
|0.44%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.More Armenian Dram info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings