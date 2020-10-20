1 XCD to USD - Convert East Caribbean Dollars to US Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1$

1.00 East Caribbean Dollar =

0.37023485 US Dollars

1 USD = 2.70099 XCD

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
East Caribbean Dollar to US Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 20:13 UTC

Convert East Caribbean Dollar to US Dollar

xcd
XCD
usd
USD
1 XCD0.370235 USD
5 XCD1.85117 USD
10 XCD3.70235 USD
25 XCD9.25587 USD
50 XCD18.5117 USD
100 XCD37.0235 USD
500 XCD185.117 USD
1,000 XCD370.235 USD
5,000 XCD1,851.17 USD
10,000 XCD3,702.35 USD

Convert US Dollar to East Caribbean Dollar

usd
USD
xcd
XCD
1 USD2.70099 XCD
5 USD13.5049 XCD
10 USD27.0099 XCD
25 USD67.5247 XCD
50 USD135.049 XCD
100 USD270.099 XCD
500 USD1,350.49 XCD
1,000 USD2,700.99 XCD
5,000 USD13,504.9 XCD
10,000 USD27,009.9 XCD

XCD to USD Chart

1 XCD = 0 USD

View full chart

1 East Caribbean Dollar to US Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.370370.37037
Low
0.369990.36960
Average
0.370160.37018
Volatility
0.05%0.06%

Currency Information

xcd

XCD - East Caribbean Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular East Caribbean Dollar exchange rate is the XCD to USD rate. The currency code for East Caribbean Dollars is XCD. The currency symbol is $.

More East Caribbean Dollar info
usd

USD - US Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular US Dollar exchange rate is the USD to USD rate. The currency code for US Dollars is USD. The currency symbol is $.

More US Dollar info

Popular East Caribbean Dollar (XCD) Currency Pairings

eur

XCD to EUR

gbp

XCD to GBP

jpy

XCD to JPY

cad

XCD to CAD

aud

XCD to AUD

chf

XCD to CHF

cny

XCD to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings