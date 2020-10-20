1 QAR to CDF - Convert Qatari Rials to Congolese Francs

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

780.57661 Congolese Francs

1 CDF = 0.00128110 QAR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Qatari Riyal to Congolese Franc conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 09:29 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Congolese Franc

qar
QAR
cdf
CDF
1 QAR780.577 CDF
5 QAR3,902.88 CDF
10 QAR7,805.77 CDF
25 QAR19,514.4 CDF
50 QAR39,028.8 CDF
100 QAR78,057.7 CDF
500 QAR390,288 CDF
1,000 QAR780,577 CDF
5,000 QAR3,902,880 CDF
10,000 QAR7,805,770 CDF

Convert Congolese Franc to Qatari Riyal

cdf
CDF
qar
QAR
1 CDF0.0012811 QAR
5 CDF0.00640552 QAR
10 CDF0.012811 QAR
25 CDF0.0320276 QAR
50 CDF0.0640552 QAR
100 CDF0.12811 QAR
500 CDF0.640552 QAR
1,000 CDF1.2811 QAR
5,000 CDF6.40552 QAR
10,000 CDF12.811 QAR

QAR to CDF Chart

1 QAR = 0 CDF

1 Qatari Riyal to Congolese Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
785.71785.71
Low
768.28760.24
Average
777.57770.35
Volatility
0.41%0.42%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

cdf

CDF - Congolese Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Congolese Franc exchange rate is the CDF to USD rate. The currency code for Congolese Francs is CDF. The currency symbol is FC.

, ratings