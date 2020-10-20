1 MTL to MKD - Convert Maltese Liri to Macedonian Denars

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

143.35682 Macedonian Denars

1 MKD = 0.00697560 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Macedonian Denar conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:30 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Macedonian Denar

mtl
MTL
mkd
MKD
1 MTL143.357 MKD
5 MTL716.784 MKD
10 MTL1,433.57 MKD
25 MTL3,583.92 MKD
50 MTL7,167.84 MKD
100 MTL14,335.7 MKD
500 MTL71,678.4 MKD
1,000 MTL143,357 MKD
5,000 MTL716,784 MKD
10,000 MTL1,433,570 MKD

Convert Macedonian Denar to Maltese Lira

mkd
MKD
mtl
MTL
1 MKD0.0069756 MTL
5 MKD0.034878 MTL
10 MKD0.069756 MTL
25 MKD0.17439 MTL
50 MKD0.34878 MTL
100 MKD0.69756 MTL
500 MKD3.4878 MTL
1,000 MKD6.9756 MTL
5,000 MKD34.878 MTL
10,000 MKD69.756 MTL

MTL to MKD Chart

1 MTL = 0 MKD

1 Maltese Lira to Macedonian Denar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
61.95461.954
Low
61.28660.901
Average
61.57261.569
Volatility
0.31%0.33%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

mkd

MKD - Macedonian Denar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Macedonian Denar exchange rate is the MKD to USD rate. The currency code for Macedonian Denars is MKD. The currency symbol is ден.

More Macedonian Denar info








