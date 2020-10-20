1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.092197272 Venezuelan Bolívares
1 VES = 10.8463 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
VES
|1 MRO
|0.0921973 VES
|5 MRO
|0.460986 VES
|10 MRO
|0.921973 VES
|25 MRO
|2.30493 VES
|50 MRO
|4.60986 VES
|100 MRO
|9.21973 VES
|500 MRO
|46.0986 VES
|1,000 MRO
|92.1973 VES
|5,000 MRO
|460.986 VES
|10,000 MRO
|921.973 VES
1 MRO = 0 VES
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.94733
|0.94733
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.91487
|0.90106
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.92389
|0.91936
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.81%
|0.63%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VES. The currency symbol is Bs.S.More Venezuelan Bolívar info
