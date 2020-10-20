1 MRO to RON - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Romanian Lei

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.011630212 Romanian Lei

1 RON = 85.9830 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Romanian Leu conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:31 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Romanian Leu

mro
MRO
ron
RON
1 MRO0.0116302 RON
5 MRO0.0581511 RON
10 MRO0.116302 RON
25 MRO0.290755 RON
50 MRO0.581511 RON
100 MRO1.16302 RON
500 MRO5.81511 RON
1,000 MRO11.6302 RON
5,000 MRO58.1511 RON
10,000 MRO116.302 RON

Convert Romanian Leu to Mauritanian Ouguiya

ron
RON
mro
MRO
1 RON85.983 MRO
5 RON429.915 MRO
10 RON859.83 MRO
25 RON2,149.57 MRO
50 RON4,299.15 MRO
100 RON8,598.3 MRO
500 RON42,991.5 MRO
1,000 RON85,983 MRO
5,000 RON429,915 MRO
10,000 RON859,830 MRO

MRO to RON Chart

1 MRO = 0 RON

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Romanian Leu stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.118490.11849
Low
0.115490.11499
Average
0.117410.11674
Volatility
0.62%0.59%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

ron

RON - Romanian Leu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Romanian Leu exchange rate is the RON to USD rate. The currency code for Romanian Lei is RON. The currency symbol is lei.

, ratings