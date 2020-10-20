1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0095746396 Peruvian Soles
1 PEN = 104.443 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
PEN
|1 MRO
|0.00957464 PEN
|5 MRO
|0.0478732 PEN
|10 MRO
|0.0957464 PEN
|25 MRO
|0.239366 PEN
|50 MRO
|0.478732 PEN
|100 MRO
|0.957464 PEN
|500 MRO
|4.78732 PEN
|1,000 MRO
|9.57464 PEN
|5,000 MRO
|47.8732 PEN
|10,000 MRO
|95.7464 PEN
1 MRO = 0 PEN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.097480
|0.097480
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.094451
|0.091959
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.096181
|0.094673
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.55%
|0.68%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peruvian Sol exchange rate is the PEN to USD rate. The currency code for Peruvian Soles is PEN. The currency symbol is S/..More Peruvian Sol info
