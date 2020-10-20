1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.092958482 Nicaraguan Cordobas
1 NIO = 10.7575 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
NIO
|1 MRO
|0.0929585 NIO
|5 MRO
|0.464792 NIO
|10 MRO
|0.929585 NIO
|25 MRO
|2.32396 NIO
|50 MRO
|4.64792 NIO
|100 MRO
|9.29585 NIO
|500 MRO
|46.4792 NIO
|1,000 MRO
|92.9585 NIO
|5,000 MRO
|464.792 NIO
|10,000 MRO
|929.585 NIO
1 MRO = 0 NIO
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.94100
|0.94100
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.92044
|0.91159
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.93297
|0.92888
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.60%
|0.61%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nicaraguan Cordoba exchange rate is the NIO to USD rate. The currency code for Nicaraguan Cordobas is NIO. The currency symbol is C$.More Nicaraguan Cordoba info
