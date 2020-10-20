1 MRO to NIO - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Nicaraguan Cordobas

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.092958482 Nicaraguan Cordobas

1 NIO = 10.7575 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Nicaraguan Cordoba conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:36 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Nicaraguan Cordoba

mro
MRO
nio
NIO
1 MRO0.0929585 NIO
5 MRO0.464792 NIO
10 MRO0.929585 NIO
25 MRO2.32396 NIO
50 MRO4.64792 NIO
100 MRO9.29585 NIO
500 MRO46.4792 NIO
1,000 MRO92.9585 NIO
5,000 MRO464.792 NIO
10,000 MRO929.585 NIO

Convert Nicaraguan Cordoba to Mauritanian Ouguiya

nio
NIO
mro
MRO
1 NIO10.7575 MRO
5 NIO53.7875 MRO
10 NIO107.575 MRO
25 NIO268.937 MRO
50 NIO537.875 MRO
100 NIO1,075.75 MRO
500 NIO5,378.75 MRO
1,000 NIO10,757.5 MRO
5,000 NIO53,787.5 MRO
10,000 NIO107,575 MRO

MRO to NIO Chart

1 MRO = 0 NIO

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Nicaraguan Cordoba stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.941000.94100
Low
0.920440.91159
Average
0.932970.92888
Volatility
0.60%0.61%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

nio

NIO - Nicaraguan Cordoba

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nicaraguan Cordoba exchange rate is the NIO to USD rate. The currency code for Nicaraguan Cordobas is NIO. The currency symbol is C$.

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

, ratings