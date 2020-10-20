1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.007781173954976 Terra
1 LUNA = 128.515 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
LUNA
|1 MRO
|0.00778117 LUNA
|5 MRO
|0.0389059 LUNA
|10 MRO
|0.0778117 LUNA
|25 MRO
|0.194529 LUNA
|50 MRO
|0.389059 LUNA
|100 MRO
|0.778117 LUNA
|500 MRO
|3.89059 LUNA
|1,000 MRO
|7.78117 LUNA
|5,000 MRO
|38.9059 LUNA
|10,000 MRO
|77.8117 LUNA
LUNA
MRO
|1 LUNA
|128.515 MRO
|5 LUNA
|642.577 MRO
|10 LUNA
|1,285.15 MRO
|25 LUNA
|3,212.88 MRO
|50 LUNA
|6,425.77 MRO
|100 LUNA
|12,851.5 MRO
|500 LUNA
|64,257.7 MRO
|1,000 LUNA
|128,515 MRO
|5,000 LUNA
|642,577 MRO
|10,000 LUNA
|1,285,150 MRO
1 MRO = 0 LUNA
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.097254
|0.097254
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.043672
|0.043672
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.071622
|0.070447
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|12.64%
|12.81%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Terra exchange rate is the LUNA to USD rate. The currency code for Terra is LUNA.More Terra info
