1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.019741445 Hong Kong Dollars
1 HKD = 50.6549 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
HKD
|1 MRO
|0.0197414 HKD
|5 MRO
|0.0987072 HKD
|10 MRO
|0.197414 HKD
|25 MRO
|0.493536 HKD
|50 MRO
|0.987072 HKD
|100 MRO
|1.97414 HKD
|500 MRO
|9.87072 HKD
|1,000 MRO
|19.7414 HKD
|5,000 MRO
|98.7072 HKD
|10,000 MRO
|197.414 HKD
1 MRO = 0 HKD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.19996
|0.19996
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.19624
|0.19449
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.19819
|0.19744
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.49%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Hong Kong Dollar exchange rate is the HKD to USD rate. The currency code for Hong Kong Dollars is HKD. The currency symbol is $.More Hong Kong Dollar info
