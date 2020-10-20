1 MRO to HKD - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Hong Kong Dollars

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.019741445 Hong Kong Dollars

1 HKD = 50.6549 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Hong Kong Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:27 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Hong Kong Dollar

mro
MRO
hkd
HKD
1 MRO0.0197414 HKD
5 MRO0.0987072 HKD
10 MRO0.197414 HKD
25 MRO0.493536 HKD
50 MRO0.987072 HKD
100 MRO1.97414 HKD
500 MRO9.87072 HKD
1,000 MRO19.7414 HKD
5,000 MRO98.7072 HKD
10,000 MRO197.414 HKD

Convert Hong Kong Dollar to Mauritanian Ouguiya

hkd
HKD
mro
MRO
1 HKD50.6549 MRO
5 HKD253.274 MRO
10 HKD506.549 MRO
25 HKD1,266.37 MRO
50 HKD2,532.74 MRO
100 HKD5,065.49 MRO
500 HKD25,327.4 MRO
1,000 HKD50,654.9 MRO
5,000 HKD253,274 MRO
10,000 HKD506,549 MRO

MRO to HKD Chart

1 MRO = 0 HKD

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Hong Kong Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.199960.19996
Low
0.196240.19449
Average
0.198190.19744
Volatility
0.48%0.49%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

hkd

HKD - Hong Kong Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Hong Kong Dollar exchange rate is the HKD to USD rate. The currency code for Hong Kong Dollars is HKD. The currency symbol is $.

