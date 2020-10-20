1 MGF to ESP - Convert Malagasy Francs to Spanish Pesetas

Malagasy Franc to Spanish Peseta conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:09 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Spanish Peseta

mgf
MGF
esp
ESP
1 MGF0.00689813 ESP
5 MGF0.0344906 ESP
10 MGF0.0689813 ESP
25 MGF0.172453 ESP
50 MGF0.344906 ESP
100 MGF0.689813 ESP
500 MGF3.44906 ESP
1,000 MGF6.89813 ESP
5,000 MGF34.4906 ESP
10,000 MGF68.9813 ESP

Convert Spanish Peseta to Malagasy Franc

esp
ESP
mgf
MGF
1 ESP144.967 MGF
5 ESP724.834 MGF
10 ESP1,449.67 MGF
25 ESP3,624.17 MGF
50 ESP7,248.34 MGF
100 ESP14,496.7 MGF
500 ESP72,483.4 MGF
1,000 ESP144,967 MGF
5,000 ESP724,834 MGF
10,000 ESP1,449,670 MGF

MGF to ESP Chart

1 MGF = 0 ESP

1 Malagasy Franc to Spanish Peseta stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000210260.00021513
Low
0.000200850.00020085
Average
0.000207640.00020933
Volatility
0.71%0.58%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

esp

ESP - Spanish Peseta

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Spanish Peseta exchange rate is the ESP to USD rate. The currency code for Spanish Pesetas is ESP.

, ratings