1 MGF to CDF - Convert Malagasy Francs to Congolese Francs

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.12724187 Congolese Francs

1 CDF = 7.85905 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Congolese Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:08 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Congolese Franc

mgf
MGF
cdf
CDF
1 MGF0.127242 CDF
5 MGF0.636209 CDF
10 MGF1.27242 CDF
25 MGF3.18105 CDF
50 MGF6.36209 CDF
100 MGF12.7242 CDF
500 MGF63.6209 CDF
1,000 MGF127.242 CDF
5,000 MGF636.209 CDF
10,000 MGF1,272.42 CDF

Convert Congolese Franc to Malagasy Franc

cdf
CDF
mgf
MGF
1 CDF7.85905 MGF
5 CDF39.2952 MGF
10 CDF78.5905 MGF
25 CDF196.476 MGF
50 CDF392.952 MGF
100 CDF785.905 MGF
500 CDF3,929.52 MGF
1,000 CDF7,859.05 MGF
5,000 CDF39,295.2 MGF
10,000 CDF78,590.5 MGF

MGF to CDF Chart

1 MGF = 0 CDF

1 Malagasy Franc to Congolese Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.639980.64341
Low
0.615920.61592
Average
0.632410.63197
Volatility
0.76%0.61%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

cdf

CDF - Congolese Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Congolese Franc exchange rate is the CDF to USD rate. The currency code for Congolese Francs is CDF. The currency symbol is FC.

More Congolese Franc info

, ratings