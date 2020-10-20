1 LAK to TJS - Convert Lao Kips to Tajikistani Somoni

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.00048189061 Tajikistani Somoni

1 TJS = 2,075.16 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Tajikistani Somoni conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:57 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Tajikistani Somoni

lak
LAK
tjs
TJS
1 LAK0.000481891 TJS
5 LAK0.00240945 TJS
10 LAK0.00481891 TJS
25 LAK0.0120473 TJS
50 LAK0.0240945 TJS
100 LAK0.0481891 TJS
500 LAK0.240945 TJS
1,000 LAK0.481891 TJS
5,000 LAK2.40945 TJS
10,000 LAK4.81891 TJS

Convert Tajikistani Somoni to Lao Kip

tjs
TJS
lak
LAK
1 TJS2,075.16 LAK
5 TJS10,375.8 LAK
10 TJS20,751.6 LAK
25 TJS51,879 LAK
50 TJS103,758 LAK
100 TJS207,516 LAK
500 TJS1,037,580 LAK
1,000 TJS2,075,160 LAK
5,000 TJS10,375,800 LAK
10,000 TJS20,751,600 LAK

LAK to TJS Chart

1 LAK = 0 TJS

1 Lao Kip to Tajikistani Somoni stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000499080.00052175
Low
0.000480300.00048030
Average
0.000489220.00050279
Volatility
0.58%0.54%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

tjs

TJS - Tajikistani Somoni

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tajikistani Somoni exchange rate is the TJS to USD rate. The currency code for Tajikistani Somoni is TJS. The currency symbol is SM.

