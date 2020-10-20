1 Lao Kip =
0.000041985739 Euros
1 EUR = 23,817.6 LAK
LAK
EUR
|1 LAK
|0.0000419857 EUR
|5 LAK
|0.000209929 EUR
|10 LAK
|0.000419857 EUR
|25 LAK
|0.00104964 EUR
|50 LAK
|0.00209929 EUR
|100 LAK
|0.00419857 EUR
|500 LAK
|0.0209929 EUR
|1,000 LAK
|0.0419857 EUR
|5,000 LAK
|0.209929 EUR
|10,000 LAK
|0.419857 EUR
1 LAK = 0 EUR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000043206
|0.000044530
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000041819
|0.000041819
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000042593
|0.000043188
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.53%
|0.57%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Euro exchange rate is the EUR to USD rate. The currency code for Euros is EUR. The currency symbol is €.More Euro info
