1 LAK to EUR - Convert Lao Kips to Euros

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.000041985739 Euros

1 EUR = 23,817.6 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Euro conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 07:14 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Euro

lak
LAK
eur
EUR
1 LAK0.0000419857 EUR
5 LAK0.000209929 EUR
10 LAK0.000419857 EUR
25 LAK0.00104964 EUR
50 LAK0.00209929 EUR
100 LAK0.00419857 EUR
500 LAK0.0209929 EUR
1,000 LAK0.0419857 EUR
5,000 LAK0.209929 EUR
10,000 LAK0.419857 EUR

Convert Euro to Lao Kip

eur
EUR
lak
LAK
1 EUR23,817.6 LAK
5 EUR119,088 LAK
10 EUR238,176 LAK
25 EUR595,440 LAK
50 EUR1,190,880 LAK
100 EUR2,381,760 LAK
500 EUR11,908,800 LAK
1,000 EUR23,817,600 LAK
5,000 EUR119,088,000 LAK
10,000 EUR238,176,000 LAK

LAK to EUR Chart

1 LAK = 0 EUR

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Euro stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000432060.000044530
Low
0.0000418190.000041819
Average
0.0000425930.000043188
Volatility
0.53%0.57%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
eur

EUR - Euro

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Euro exchange rate is the EUR to USD rate. The currency code for Euros is EUR. The currency symbol is €.

More Euro info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings