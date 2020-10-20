1 Lao Kip =
0.000041000995 Swiss Francs
1 CHF = 24,389.7 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
CHF
|1 LAK
|0.000041001 CHF
|5 LAK
|0.000205005 CHF
|10 LAK
|0.00041001 CHF
|25 LAK
|0.00102502 CHF
|50 LAK
|0.00205005 CHF
|100 LAK
|0.0041001 CHF
|500 LAK
|0.0205005 CHF
|1,000 LAK
|0.041001 CHF
|5,000 LAK
|0.205005 CHF
|10,000 LAK
|0.41001 CHF
1 LAK = 0 CHF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000041682
|0.000043443
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000040405
|0.000040405
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000040985
|0.000042053
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.54%
|0.58%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swiss Franc exchange rate is the CHF to USD rate. The currency code for Swiss Francs is CHF. The currency symbol is CHF.More Swiss Franc info
