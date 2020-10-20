1 Lao Kip =
0.000061874923 Canadian Dollars
1 CAD = 16,161.6 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
CAD
|1 LAK
|0.0000618749 CAD
|5 LAK
|0.000309375 CAD
|10 LAK
|0.000618749 CAD
|25 LAK
|0.00154687 CAD
|50 LAK
|0.00309375 CAD
|100 LAK
|0.00618749 CAD
|500 LAK
|0.0309375 CAD
|1,000 LAK
|0.0618749 CAD
|5,000 LAK
|0.309375 CAD
|10,000 LAK
|0.618749 CAD
1 LAK = 0 CAD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000063992
|0.000065252
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000061526
|0.000061526
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000062789
|0.000063633
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.50%
|0.55%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Canadian Dollar exchange rate is the CAD to USD rate. The currency code for Canadian Dollars is CAD. The currency symbol is $.More Canadian Dollar info
