1 LAK to AUD - Convert Lao Kips to Australian Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.000067541464 Australian Dollars

1 AUD = 14,805.7 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Australian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 07:10 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Australian Dollar

lak
LAK
aud
AUD
1 LAK0.0000675415 AUD
5 LAK0.000337707 AUD
10 LAK0.000675415 AUD
25 LAK0.00168854 AUD
50 LAK0.00337707 AUD
100 LAK0.00675415 AUD
500 LAK0.0337707 AUD
1,000 LAK0.0675415 AUD
5,000 LAK0.337707 AUD
10,000 LAK0.675415 AUD

Convert Australian Dollar to Lao Kip

aud
AUD
lak
LAK
1 AUD14,805.7 LAK
5 AUD74,028.6 LAK
10 AUD148,057 LAK
25 AUD370,143 LAK
50 AUD740,286 LAK
100 AUD1,480,570 LAK
500 AUD7,402,860 LAK
1,000 AUD14,805,700 LAK
5,000 AUD74,028,600 LAK
10,000 AUD148,057,000 LAK

LAK to AUD Chart

1 LAK = 0 AUD

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Australian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000705980.000073356
Low
0.0000672390.000067239
Average
0.0000689520.000070481
Volatility
0.57%0.66%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
aud

AUD - Australian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Australian Dollar exchange rate is the AUD to USD rate. The currency code for Australian Dollars is AUD. The currency symbol is $.

More Australian Dollar info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings