1 IRR to LUF - Convert Iranian Rials to Luxembourg Francs

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.00088188159 Luxembourg Francs

1 LUF = 1,133.94 IRR

LUF replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Luxembourg Franc conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 23:21 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Luxembourg Franc

irr
IRR
luf
LUF
1 IRR0.000881882 LUF
5 IRR0.00440941 LUF
10 IRR0.00881882 LUF
25 IRR0.022047 LUF
50 IRR0.0440941 LUF
100 IRR0.0881882 LUF
500 IRR0.440941 LUF
1,000 IRR0.881882 LUF
5,000 IRR4.40941 LUF
10,000 IRR8.81882 LUF

Convert Luxembourg Franc to Iranian Rial

luf
LUF
irr
IRR
1 LUF1,133.94 IRR
5 LUF5,669.7 IRR
10 LUF11,339.4 IRR
25 LUF28,348.5 IRR
50 LUF56,697 IRR
100 LUF113,394 IRR
500 LUF566,970 IRR
1,000 LUF1,133,940 IRR
5,000 LUF5,669,700 IRR
10,000 LUF11,339,400 IRR

IRR to LUF Chart

1 IRR = 0 LUF

1 Iranian Rial to Luxembourg Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000222590.000022494
Low
0.0000216390.000021639
Average
0.0000220270.000022092
Volatility
0.42%0.60%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

luf

LUF - Luxembourg Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Luxembourg Franc exchange rate is the LUF to USD rate. The currency code for Luxembourg Francs is LUF.

