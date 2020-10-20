1 Iranian Rial =
0.00017220118 Chinese Yuan Renminbi
1 CNY = 5,807.16 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
CNY
|1 IRR
|0.000172201 CNY
|5 IRR
|0.000861006 CNY
|10 IRR
|0.00172201 CNY
|25 IRR
|0.00430503 CNY
|50 IRR
|0.00861006 CNY
|100 IRR
|0.0172201 CNY
|500 IRR
|0.0861006 CNY
|1,000 IRR
|0.172201 CNY
|5,000 IRR
|0.861006 CNY
|10,000 IRR
|1.72201 CNY
1 IRR = 0 CNY
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00017302
|0.00017336
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00017033
|0.00017025
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00017192
|0.00017224
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.34%
|0.49%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chinese Yuan Renminbi exchange rate is the CNY to USD rate. The currency code for Chinese Yuan Renminbi is CNY. The currency symbol is ¥.More Chinese Yuan Renminbi info
