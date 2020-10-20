1 IRR to CNY - Convert Iranian Rials to Chinese Yuan Renminbi

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.00017220118 Chinese Yuan Renminbi

1 CNY = 5,807.16 IRR

Iranian Rial to Chinese Yuan Renminbi conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 17:51 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Chinese Yuan Renminbi

irr
IRR
cny
CNY
1 IRR0.000172201 CNY
5 IRR0.000861006 CNY
10 IRR0.00172201 CNY
25 IRR0.00430503 CNY
50 IRR0.00861006 CNY
100 IRR0.0172201 CNY
500 IRR0.0861006 CNY
1,000 IRR0.172201 CNY
5,000 IRR0.861006 CNY
10,000 IRR1.72201 CNY

Convert Chinese Yuan Renminbi to Iranian Rial

cny
CNY
irr
IRR
1 CNY5,807.16 IRR
5 CNY29,035.8 IRR
10 CNY58,071.6 IRR
25 CNY145,179 IRR
50 CNY290,358 IRR
100 CNY580,716 IRR
500 CNY2,903,580 IRR
1,000 CNY5,807,160 IRR
5,000 CNY29,035,800 IRR
10,000 CNY58,071,600 IRR

IRR to CNY Chart

1 IRR = 0 CNY

1 Iranian Rial to Chinese Yuan Renminbi stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000173020.00017336
Low
0.000170330.00017025
Average
0.000171920.00017224
Volatility
0.34%0.49%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

cny

CNY - Chinese Yuan Renminbi

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chinese Yuan Renminbi exchange rate is the CNY to USD rate. The currency code for Chinese Yuan Renminbi is CNY. The currency symbol is ¥.

, ratings