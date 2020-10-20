1 Iranian Rial =
0.000021352361 Swiss Francs
1 CHF = 46,833.2 IRR
1 Iranian Rial =
IRR
CHF
|1 IRR
|0.0000213524 CHF
|5 IRR
|0.000106762 CHF
|10 IRR
|0.000213524 CHF
|25 IRR
|0.000533809 CHF
|50 IRR
|0.00106762 CHF
|100 IRR
|0.00213524 CHF
|500 IRR
|0.0106762 CHF
|1,000 IRR
|0.0213524 CHF
|5,000 IRR
|0.106762 CHF
|10,000 IRR
|0.213524 CHF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000021485
|0.000021922
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000021002
|0.000021002
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000021198
|0.000021512
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.41%
|0.65%
The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.
The currency code for Swiss Francs is CHF. The currency symbol is CHF.
