1 Iranian Rial =
0.000032296561 Canadian Dollars
1 CAD = 30,963.0 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
1 Iranian Rial =
0.000032296561 Canadian Dollars
1 CAD = 30,963.0 IRR
IRR
CAD
|1 IRR
|0.0000322966 CAD
|5 IRR
|0.000161483 CAD
|10 IRR
|0.000322966 CAD
|25 IRR
|0.000807414 CAD
|50 IRR
|0.00161483 CAD
|100 IRR
|0.00322966 CAD
|500 IRR
|0.0161483 CAD
|1,000 IRR
|0.0322966 CAD
|5,000 IRR
|0.161483 CAD
|10,000 IRR
|0.322966 CAD
1 IRR = 0 CAD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000032774
|0.000033017
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000032036
|0.000031965
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000032473
|0.000032548
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.43%
|0.59%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Canadian Dollar exchange rate is the CAD to USD rate. The currency code for Canadian Dollars is CAD. The currency symbol is $.More Canadian Dollar info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings