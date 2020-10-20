1 Iranian Rial =
0.00000000039490292 Bitcoins
1 BTC = 2,532,270,000 IRR
IRR
BTC
|1 IRR
|0.000000000394903 BTC
|5 IRR
|0.00000000197451 BTC
|10 IRR
|0.00000000394903 BTC
|25 IRR
|0.00000000987257 BTC
|50 IRR
|0.0000000197451 BTC
|100 IRR
|0.0000000394903 BTC
|500 IRR
|0.000000197451 BTC
|1,000 IRR
|0.000000394903 BTC
|5,000 IRR
|0.00000197451 BTC
|10,000 IRR
|0.00000394903 BTC
BTC
IRR
|1 BTC
|2,532,270,000 IRR
|5 BTC
|12,661,300,000 IRR
|10 BTC
|25,322,700,000 IRR
|25 BTC
|63,306,700,000 IRR
|50 BTC
|126,613,000,000 IRR
|100 BTC
|253,227,000,000 IRR
|500 BTC
|1,266,130,000,000 IRR
|1,000 BTC
|2,532,270,000,000 IRR
|5,000 BTC
|12,661,300,000,000 IRR
|10,000 BTC
|25,322,700,000,000 IRR
1 IRR = 0 BTC
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00000000040000
|0.00000000040000
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00000000030000
|0.00000000030000
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00000000040000
|0.00000000040000
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.76%
|2.44%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bitcoin exchange rate is the BTC to USD rate. There is no official ISO code for Bitcoins, although BTC is commonly used. The currency symbol is ₿.More Bitcoin info
