1.00 Euro =
9,374.6943 Guinean Francs
1 GNF = 0.000106670 EUR
GET https://xecdapi.xe.com/v1/convert_from
{
"from": USD,
"to": {
"CAD": 1.260046,
"CHF": 0.933058,
"EUR": 0.806942,
"GBP": 0.719154,
[170 world currencies]
}
}
