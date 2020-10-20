1.00 Armenian Dram =
4.6207672 Vatican City Lire
1 VAL = 0.216414 AMD
VAL replaced by EUR
Xe Currency Converter
AMD
VAL
|1 AMD
|4.62077 VAL
|5 AMD
|23.1038 VAL
|10 AMD
|46.2077 VAL
|25 AMD
|115.519 VAL
|50 AMD
|231.038 VAL
|100 AMD
|462.077 VAL
|500 AMD
|2,310.38 VAL
|1,000 AMD
|4,620.77 VAL
|5,000 AMD
|23,103.8 VAL
|10,000 AMD
|46,207.7 VAL
1 AMD = 0 VAL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0024252
|0.0024287
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0023760
|0.0023685
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0024063
|0.0023986
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.45%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.More Armenian Dram info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Vatican City Lira exchange rate is the VAL to USD rate. The currency code for Vatican City Lire is VAL.
