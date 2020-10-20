1 AMD to MRO - Convert Armenian Drams to Mauritanian Ouguiyas

1֏

1.00 Armenian Dram =

1.0291155 Mauritanian Ouguiyas

1 MRO = 0.971708 AMD

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Armenian Dram to Mauritanian Ouguiya conversion Last updated Jul 9, 2024, 03:42 UTC

Convert Armenian Dram to Mauritanian Ouguiya

amd
AMD
mro
MRO
1 AMD1.02912 MRO
5 AMD5.14558 MRO
10 AMD10.2912 MRO
25 AMD25.7279 MRO
50 AMD51.4558 MRO
100 AMD102.912 MRO
500 AMD514.558 MRO
1,000 AMD1,029.12 MRO
5,000 AMD5,145.58 MRO
10,000 AMD10,291.2 MRO

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Armenian Dram

mro
MRO
amd
AMD
1 MRO0.971708 AMD
5 MRO4.85854 AMD
10 MRO9.71708 AMD
25 MRO24.2927 AMD
50 MRO48.5854 AMD
100 MRO97.1708 AMD
500 MRO485.854 AMD
1,000 MRO971.708 AMD
5,000 MRO4,858.54 AMD
10,000 MRO9,717.08 AMD

1 Armenian Dram to Mauritanian Ouguiya stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.103460.10394
Low
0.101370.099923
Average
0.102110.10226
Volatility
0.48%0.58%

Currency Information

amd

AMD - Armenian Dram

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

, ratings