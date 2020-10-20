1.00 Armenian Dram =
1.0291155 Mauritanian Ouguiyas
1 MRO = 0.971708 AMD
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
1.00 Armenian Dram =
1.0291155 Mauritanian Ouguiyas
1 MRO = 0.971708 AMD
MRO replaced by MRU
AMD
MRO
|1 AMD
|1.02912 MRO
|5 AMD
|5.14558 MRO
|10 AMD
|10.2912 MRO
|25 AMD
|25.7279 MRO
|50 AMD
|51.4558 MRO
|100 AMD
|102.912 MRO
|500 AMD
|514.558 MRO
|1,000 AMD
|1,029.12 MRO
|5,000 AMD
|5,145.58 MRO
|10,000 AMD
|10,291.2 MRO
1 AMD = 0 MRO
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.10346
|0.10394
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.10137
|0.099923
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.10211
|0.10226
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.58%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.More Armenian Dram info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings